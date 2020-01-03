India vs SL | Leaving nothing to chance for Guwahati T20I

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Barsapara Stadium resembles a fortress ahead of hosting the opening encounter of the three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The violent protests, during which five people died in police firing, against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had paralysed the city for a few days last month. Now, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) and the State government have left no stone unturned for holding an incident-free match.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Guwahati Commissioner of Police M.P. Gupta said spectators would be allowed to carry only their money purse, car keys and mobile phones. “Sketch pens and markers will not be allowed,” he said.

When asked whether posters would be allowed inside the stadium, ACA secretary Devajit Saikia said, “Nothing except these three items will be allowed.”

Saikia denied that these steps had been taken to discourage possible CAA protests during the match. “Any kind of international match needs heightened security. Nothing more, nothing less.”

Saikia said the ACA was never apprehensive about hosting the match. “There was never a situation when the ACA and BCCI were sceptical about the conduct of the match. Everything went as per the plan,” he said.

The ACA secretary said the match would be a preparatory event for the venue, which would host three home matches of Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) later this year.

“We want to hold this match in the best possible way. We have arranged for entertainment. It will be a colourful and vibrant event.”