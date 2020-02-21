India vs. New Zealand | A hundred in Ross Taylor’s cellar

You can freeze the frame. Ross Taylor walking into Basin Reserve with his children ahead of his 100th Test to a rousing ovation from the fans.
Not many get to play 100 Tests — it’s not just skill, but fitness and mental strength that determine longevity in the toughest format — and fewer get to do so in front of their home crowd.
Following a pleasant cap presentation ceremony — former Kiwi stumper Ian Smith spoke on the occasion — Taylor took in the moments with his family, friends, teammates and fans.
Cheering him on from the stands was Brendon McCullum, another Kiwi in the 100-Test club. Taylor now has to finish drinking 100 bottles of wine — given to him on the occasion — with family and friends.
And this could prove more demanding than making runs for the old soldier.
