Cricket

3rd ODI | England opt to field, India bring in Natarajan for Kuldeep

England's captain Jos Buttler, left, greets India's captain Virat Kohli after winning the toss ahead of the third One Day International cricket match between India and England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

England won the toss and opted to field against India in the third and final ODI here on Sunday.

India replaced spinner Kuldeep Yadav with pacer T. Natarajan in the playing XI. England also made one change to their playing XI, bringing in pacer Mark Wood in place of Tom Curran. The three match series is tied at 1-1, with India winning the lung opener by 66 runs while England won the second game by six wickets.

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jos Buttler (c/w), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, David Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2021 1:51:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/india-vs-england-third-odi-pune-match-report/article34182573.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY