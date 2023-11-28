HamberMenu
IND vs AUS third T20I | Australia wins toss; opts to bowl against India

Australia made four changes to its side while India brought in Avesh Khan in place of Mukesh Kumar

November 28, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
Captain Suryakumar Yadav with his Australian counterpart Mathew Wade during the toss at the third Twenty20 international in Guwahati on November 28, 2023.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav with his Australian counterpart Mathew Wade during the toss at the third Twenty20 international in Guwahati on November 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and opted to bowl against India in their third T20I in Guwahati on November 28.

Eyeing to take an unassailable 3-0 lead, India made a solitary change to their line-up, bringing in Avesh Khan in place of Mukesh Kumar, who has taken a break for his marriage.

Deepak Chahar has been named his replacement, following a six-wicket haul in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Australia brought in Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson.

The teams

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Matthew Wade (c/wk), Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha and Kane Richardson.

