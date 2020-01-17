Live | India vs Australia 2nd ODI scorecard

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss in Rajkot and chose to bowl first. Australia are unchanged.

India made a couple of changes, bringing in Manish Pandey and Navdeep Saini for Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur respectively. Pant suffered a concussion and was already ruled out of the match. KL Rahul will keep wicket.

Preview

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

The idiom fits perfectly describing India captain Virat Kohli switching his batting position from No. 3 to No. 4. In order to accommodate all three specialist openers in the team, Kohli demoted himself from his favourite — and most successful — batting position. And the move backfired in the series-opener in Mumbai on Tuesday as not only did Kohli not fire but India also ended up putting on a below-par total.

With Aaron Finch and David Warner helping Australia cruise to a 10-wicket win, India for the second time in as many months finds itself needing to bounce back in a three-match ODI series. If Kohli’s cavaliers have to show the resilience they showed against West Indies last month, it’s time the captain regains his customary position.

Read the full preview here.

Kohli to be back at No.3

Skipper Virat Kohli is set to be back at his regular number three position after the strategy of coming two-down boomeranged in the lung-opener as India take on a resolute Australia in the must-win second ODI here on Friday.

India go into the game 0-1 down after Australia registered a 10-wicket win in the lung-opener at Mumbai, courtesy David Warner and Aaron Finch, who hit unbeaten hundreds.