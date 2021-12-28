India in South Africa | Ngidi, Rabada rip through Indian batting line-up

The home team bowlers, who looked rusty on day one, extracted much more out of the surface at SuperSport Park.

India lost seven wickets for 55 runs during the opening session on day three to be 327 all out in the first Test against South Africa in Centurion on Tuesday.

After day two was washed out, India resumed their innings at 272 for three.

K L Rahul (123) and Ajinkya Rahane (48) added one and eight respectively to their overnight scores with Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada running through India's middle and lower-order.

Jasprit Bumrah (14) and Mohammad Siraj (4) added 19 valuable runs for the 10th wicket in an otherwise disappointing batting performance by the Indians on day three.

The home team bowlers, who looked rusty on day one, extracted much more out of the surface at SuperSport Park.

Scoreboard

India 1st Innings: KL Rahul c de Kock b Rabada 123 Mayank Agarwal lbw b Ngidi 60 Cheteshwar Pujara c Petersen b Ngidi 0 Virat Kohli c Mulder b Ngidi 35 Ajinkya Rahane c de Kock b Ngidi 48 Rishabh Pant c van der Dussen b Ngidi 8 Ravichandran Ashwin c Maharaj b Rabada 4 Shardul Thakur c de Kock b Rabada 4 Mohammed Shami c de Kock b Ngidi 8 Jasprit Bumrah c Mulder b Jansen 14 Mohammed Siraj not out 4 Extras: (B-4, LB-4, NB-11) 19

Total: (All out in 105.3 overs) 327

Fall of wickets: 1-117, 2-117, 3-199, 4-278, 5-291, 6-296, 7-296, 8-304, 9-308, 10-327

South Africa bowling: Kagiso Rabada 26-5-72-3, Lungi Ngidi 24-5-71-6, Marco Jansen 18.3-4-69-1, Wiaan Mulder 19-4-49-0, Keshav Maharaj 18-2-58-0.