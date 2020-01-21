NZ vs IND: Injured Ishant in doubt for Test series

Speedster Ishant Sharma is in doubt for the upcoming Test series, beginning on February 21, in New Zealand following a ligament tear on his right ankle.
Delhi-based Ishant suffered the injury during his third over in Vidarbha’s second innings in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match in New Delhi on January 20. He has been advised six weeks of rest after preliminary investigations revealed a grade three tear.
Though he came to the Ferozeshah Kotla ground on Tuesday and checked out his ankle-movements under the supervision of a physiotherapist, further treatment is set to continue at the National Cricket Academy, in Bangalore.
Considering the gravity of the injury, Ishant’s journey to his much-anticipated 100th Test appearance has clearly hit a road-block. So far, this lanky bowler has played 96 Tests and taken 292 wickets.
