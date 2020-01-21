Cricket

NZ vs IND: Injured Ishant in doubt for Test series

Senior India pacer Ishant Sharma is in doubt for the upcoming Test tour of New Zealand after sustaining an ankle tear during a Ranji Trophy game in New Delhi.

The Test series against New Zealand is scheduled to start from February 21 in Wellington.

Delhi-based Ishant suffered the injury during his third over in Vidarbha’s second innings in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match in New Delhi on January 20. He has been advised six weeks of rest after preliminary investigations revealed a grade three tear.

Though he came to the Ferozeshah Kotla ground on Tuesday and checked out his ankle-movements under the supervision of a physiotherapist, further treatment is set to continue at the National Cricket Academy, in Bangalore.

Considering the gravity of the injury, Ishant’s journey to his much-anticipated 100th Test appearance has clearly hit a road-block. So far, this lanky bowler has played 96 Tests and taken 292 wickets.

Comments
