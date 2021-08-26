Eng vs Ind third Test | India remove openers but England remain in command

Despite the twin strikes, it is amply clear that India will need to create something special to come back in the match.

India struck twice but it was not enough to put England under pressure as the hosts extended their lead to 104 runs at lunch on day two of the third Test in Leeds on Thursday.

England managed to score 62 runs in the session, taking their first innings to score 182 for two having started the day at 120 for no loss. This was after India were bowled out for 78.

Mohammad Shami looked the most threatening among the four Indian fast bowlers, who did not get enough seam or swing movement for the second day running.

Shami, coming round the wicket, removed Rory Burns (61 off 153) in the first hour of play with a ball that nipped back in sharply to hit the top of off-stump.

India got a much needed second wicket against the run of play when Ravindra Jadeja struck in his first over of the day with a beauty.

The left-arm spinner got one to straighten slightly from middle and off-stump to beat a well-set Haseeb Hameed (68 off 195) and kiss the bails for his first wicket of the series.

Dawid Malan, playing his first Test in three years, looked in good touch and was on 27 off 49 at the break alongside in-form skipper Joe Root (14 off 14).

Ishant Sharma opened the bowling for India and like on Wednesday, did not look at his best and struggled to find the right line and length on the surface. England fast bowlers had bowled much fuller on day one.

The Indian attack, which relies on seam more than swing, has not been able to get much movement off the surface.

The accuracy, which England pacers displayed, also has been missing from the Indians.

Mohammad Siraj bowled a couple of looseners in his first over which Malan duly cut to the deep backward point and third man respectively. The southpaw began with an elegant cover drive off Jasprit Bumrah before growing in confidence.

His second cover drive came off Siraj towards the end of the session.