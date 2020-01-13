Cricket

India ready to play day-night Test in Australia, says Kohli

India's captain Virat Kohli. File

India's captain Virat Kohli. File   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Last year, when asked about it, Australian Test captain Paine had sarcastically remarked that his team would need to ask Kohli if he was willing to play a day-night Test Down Under.

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday asserted that India are ready to play a day/night Test in Australia later this year, giving, in his trademark manner, a counter to Tim Paine’s cheeky dig at him.

Kohli was asked about it on the eve of the three-match ODI series opener against Australia.

“We’re ready and up for the challenge - whether it’s Gabba, Perth... it doesn’t matter to us. It’s become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we’re open to playing day-night Tests,” Kohli said.

India played their maiden day-night Test against Bangladesh last November at the Eden Gardens, winning the match quite comfortably with plenty of time to spare.

“We played the day-night Test here, we were pretty happy with how it went. We have the skill-sets as a team now to compete against anyone in the world, anywhere, in any format of the game, whether it’s white ball, red ball or pink ball, we’re ready to play anything,” Kohli asserted.

Last year, when asked about it, Paine had sarcastically remarked that his Australian team would need to ask Kohli if he was willing to play a day-night Test Down Under.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2020 3:31:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/india-ready-to-play-day-night-test-in-australia-says-kohli/article30556827.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY