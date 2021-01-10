India files racial abuse complaint

The Indian cricket team has lodged an official complaint with the match referee, claiming that Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were targets of racial abuse from sections of the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.
The Hindu understands that the complaint was filed by the team management after discussing the issue in detail with match officials and security officials.
The matter will now be dealt with by the International Cricket Council, the game’s governing body, and Cricket Australia.
Immediately after the end of Saturday’s play, senior India cricketers, including captain Ajinkya Rahane and R. Ashwin, were seen in an intense discussion with umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson. While match referee David Boon visited the India dressing room, Bumrah and Siraj were spoken to by security officials before the team left the stadium.
Cheteshwar Pujara evaded a query about the incident in the post-match interaction, but a BCCI insider confirmed to The Hindu that the discussion was about the alleged racial abuse incident.
