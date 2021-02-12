Cricket

Ind vs Eng second Test | Both teams happy that fans will be back

With fans being allowed for the first time in over a year for an international cricket game in India, players from both sides are happy.

“The atmosphere within the ground is something Test match cricket was missing. So to have that back will be great. Players thrive out of having that atmosphere,” said Joe Root.

“We are excited that there will be fans. It means a lot for us to get support from the crowd,” said Ajinkya Rahane.

