‘Impossible to wear mask all the time,’ says Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said it is “physically impossible” to wear a mask all the time since protocols in the United Kingdom have been relaxed, as he backed the Indian contingent after Rishabh Pant contracted the virus.

Ganguly reasoned that spectators were also allowed inside the stadium during Euro 2020 and also at Wimbledon.

The Indian team has reported two positive COVID-19 cases — Pant and throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani — who have been isolated at separate locations in London. Three others — Abhimanyu Easwaran, Wriddhiman Saha and bowling coach Bharath Arun — are also in isolation although they have tested negative.

“We have seen Euro and Wimbledon in England. Rules have changed (with crowd being allowed inside venues). They were on leave and it’s physically impossible to wear mask all the time,” Ganguly told News18.

Ganguly is confident Pant and others will recover in time. “No worries. They will be fine,” Ganguly said.