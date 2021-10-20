Cricket

If we don’t get results, we start searching for scapegoats: Misbah

Misbah-ul-Haq.   | Photo Credit: MARTY MELVILLE

Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq said that there will be no improvement in Pakistan cricket unless it changes its culture and stops hunting for scapegoats.

Speaking for the first time since his sudden resignation as head coach last month, Misbah said “cosmetic surgery” will not change anything.

“The problem is that in our cricket we only look at results and we don’t give time or have patience for planning ahead and improving the system.

“We don’t focus on the fact that we have to develop our players at domestic level and then in the national team. We want results and if we don’t get the desired results we start searching for scapegoats,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2021 10:55:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/if-we-dont-get-results-we-start-searching-for-scapegoats-misbah/article37098472.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY