Tucker, Illingworth to officiate in India-NZ semifinal; Menon on-field umpire for second semifinal

The first semifinal will be played in Mumbai on November 15 and second in Kolkata on November 16

November 13, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - Dubai

PTI
Rod Tucker and Richard Illingworth will be officiating in the India vs New Zealand semifinal at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Mumbai while Nitin Menon and Richard Kettleborough will be the on-field umpires for the Australia vs South Africa semifinal.

Rod Tucker and Richard Illingworth will be the on-field umpires in the first World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand while Nitin Menon and Richard Kettleborough will officiate in the second last-four stage match between Australia and South Africa.

The first semifinal will be played in Mumbai on November 15 and second in Kolkata on November 16.

Illingworth was also an on-field umpire in the 2019 World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand which the Kiwis won by 18 runs in a weather-affected match spread over two days at Old Trafford, while Tucker was the third umpire.

Tucker will stand in his 100th ODI during the India vs New Zealand clash.

Tucker, who stood in his first ODI in January 2009, is set to be joined for his landmark match by third umpire Joel Wilson, fourth umpire Adrian Holdstock and match referee Andy Pycroft.

Also Read | ODI World Cup 2023 takeaways: India dominates, England flops, Afghanistan arrives and Kohli shines

Kettleborough has also reached a century of ODIs during this World Cup and will add to his tally when he oversees the second semi-final between Australia and South Africa in Kolkata.

Kettleborough’s milestone arrived when the Netherlands played Sri Lanka on October 21, and this will be the third consecutive World Cup in which he would have overseen a semi-final.

He will be joined on the field by India's Menon, officiating in his first World Cup, while Chris Gaffaney will act as third umpire. Michael Gough (fourth umpire) and Javagal Srinath (match referee) complete the match officials line-up.

Another milestone achieved during the World Cup was Ahsan Raza’s 50th ODI, in the match between England and the Netherlands in Pune on November 8.

Match Officials for the semifinals:

MatchDateVenueOn-field UmpiresThird UmpireFourth UmpireMatch Referee
Semi Finals 1India v New ZealandNovember 15MumbaiRichard Illingworth and Rod TuckerJoel Wilson Adrian HoldstockAndy Pycroft
Semi Finals 2Australia v South AfricaNovember 16KolkataRichard Kettleborough and Nitin MenonChris GaffaneyMichael GoughJavagal Srinath
