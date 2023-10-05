HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New Zealand vs England | Kiwis opt to bowl in World Cup opener

New Zealand is captained by Tom Latham in the absence of Kane Williamson, while the injured Ben Stokes misses out for England

October 05, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
England’s Jos Butler and New Zealand’s Tom Latham at the toss during the ICC Cricket World Cup opening match between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad,on October 5, 2023

England’s Jos Butler and New Zealand’s Tom Latham at the toss during the ICC Cricket World Cup opening match between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad,on October 5, 2023 | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions England in the opening match of the ODI World Cup here on Thursday.

ALSO READ
England has the experience and bowling to defend its crown

Latham is leading the side with skipper Kane Williamson missing the opening game due to an ongoing knee injury. Lockie Ferguson also missed out due to a niggle, while Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee all miss out.

For England, Ben Stokes missed the game due to a niggle in his hip, while Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, David Willey were also left out of the playing XI.

ALSO READ
Cricket World Cup preview | Williamson, spinners the key as Kiwis look to bury the ghosts of 2019

Teams

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Trent Boult.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup / cricket / One-day cricket / New Zealand

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.