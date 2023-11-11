HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ICC World Cup | It’s once again India vs New Zealand in the semifinals

India will be meeting New Zealand in the first semifinal on November 15 at Mumbai and South Africa to meet Australia in Kolkata on November 16.

November 11, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
India will be meeting New Zealand in the first semifinal on November 15 while South Africa to meet Australia in the another semifinal on November 16.

India will be meeting New Zealand in the first semifinal on November 15 while South Africa to meet Australia in the another semifinal on November 16. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

This ICC Cricket World Cup sprang more surprises like any other mega 50-over event. Afghanistan made some fantastic wins over England and Pakistan and Netherlands won the hearts by surprising South Africa during the group stage matches.

With England setting a target of 338 for Pakistan, it is now confirmed that the top four is finalised. Pakistan has to win this match by handsome margins. With England setting a target of 338, Pakistan now has to win this in just 6.4 overs. It is India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand in the semifinals.

England will be aiming to win this match to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025.

India will be meeting New Zealand in the first semifinal on November 15 at Mumbai and South Africa to meet Australia in Kolkata on November 16.

Fans will remember India vs New Zealand match in the 2019 World Cup semifinals. India were on peak during the group stages but were defeated by New Zealand in the semifinals. The dismissal of M.S. Dhoni in the semifinal was the turning point of that match.

Now that the World Cup is happening in India and the Indian top order in very good form with bowlers backing up well, the fans can expect a change of fortune for the Indian cricket team.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup / One-day cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.