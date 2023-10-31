HamberMenu
Shaheen Shah Afridi fastest Pakistani to reach 100 ODI wickets

Shaheen Shah Afridi made his ODI debut against Afghanistan in September 2018

October 31, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates with captain Babar Azam after taking his 100th ODI wicket during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh in Kolkata on October 31, 2023.

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates with captain Babar Azam after taking his 100th ODI wicket during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh in Kolkata on October 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, on October 31, became the fastest Pakistani bowler to claim 100 ODI wickets. He achieved this feat in the 50th innings during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh in Kolkata. Pakistan is playing Bangladesh to stay in contention for a semifinal berth. Shaheen Afridi overtook the record of Saqlain Mushtaq who took 53 matches to reach the milestone.

Shaheen Afridi, son-in-law of former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi, has taken 105 wickets in Tests in just 46 innings apart from 64 wickets in T20 internationals.

He represented his country in the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He was also the leading wicket taker in the tournament with 12 wickets.

In September 2018, he made his debut in the ODIs during the 2018 Asia Cup against Afghanistan and made his T20 international debut in March 2018. Shaheen Shah Afridi, the main strike bowler for the Pakistani team, made his Test debut in December 2018.

ICC World Cup / One-day cricket

