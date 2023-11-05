HamberMenu
IND vs SA | India opt to bat against South Africa

South Africa have brought in spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in place of pacer Gerald Coetzee.

November 05, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa in Kolkata on November 5, 2023.

India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa in Kolkata on November 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in the top-of-the-table World Cup clash against South Africa in Kolkata on November 5.

Catch live updates of the match here

Hosts India, the only unbeaten side in the tournament, are unchanged.

South Africa, on the other hand, have brought in spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in place of pacer Gerald Coetzee.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

