HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SA | Ultimate satisfaction when you do well and the team wins, says Ravindra Jadeja

November 05, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - Kolkata

K C Vijaya Kumar
K C Vijaya Kumar
A day to cherish: Jadeja is all ecstasy after notching up his first five-for in a World Cup match.

A day to cherish: Jadeja is all ecstasy after notching up his first five-for in a World Cup match. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Ever the live-wire on the field, Ravindra Jadeja is equally sparkling in press conferences. The all-rounder was obviously a happy man after scoring handy runs and grabbing a five-for against South Africa, all vital contributions towards India’s emphatic triumph in the World Cup game at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

“There has been a nice rhythm over the last few matches. I have scored runs, I have got wickets and all this is a part of the team’s momentum. When you perform well and the team wins, then it gives you the ultimate satisfaction,” Jadeja told the media.

The recurring query about remaining unbeaten was tossed up and Jadeja fell back on the team’s mantra: one match at a time. “We are just looking at the immediate match. Yes there are the knockouts ahead and it would be nice if we could keep winning. But for now, we are looking at our next match,” he said.

When asked how, for a moment, if he was the captain, would he appraise his own performance, Jadeja quipped: “It is difficult yaar, last match I did try to think like a captain, but it didn’t work. I am happy batting, bowling and fielding, and in contributing to the team’s success.”

And what about the birthday boy Virat Kohli? “Well every day we wear the Indian jersey, it is like a birthday only because not many get this chance. As for Virat, we are glad he is scoring runs, making his birthday even more special, and the more records he equals or breaks, it is better for the team. The timing is also good as he is doing all this in the current World Cup,” Jadeja said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.