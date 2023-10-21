HamberMenu
Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs SA | We’re fully focused on the South Africa game, says Jos Buttler

In ODIs, the two teams have met 69 times so far, with South Africa winning 33 times

October 21, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST -  Mumbai

Shayan Acharya
England’s Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow during the practice session ahead of South Africa vs. England at Wankhede Stadium.

England’s Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow during the practice session ahead of South Africa vs. England at Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

England and South Africa, following losses to Afghanistan and The Netherlands respectively, will look to get their World Cup campaign back on track when they face off at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

In ODIs, the two teams have met 69 times so far, with South Africa winning 33 times. While five games ended with no result, one was a tie.

“We have very much moved on (from the loss to Afghanistan) and we’re fully focused on the game tomorrow night. We can’t change what happened in the previous game. We trained really well yesterday and today,” said England captain Jos Buttler.

The last time the two teams met here in 2016 during the T20 World Cup, England chased down a target of 230 with two balls to spare. Buttler has fond memories of that outing.

A favourite game

“It’s one of my favourite games that had a lot of value in terms of where we were going as a team and the direction we wanted to play,” Buttler said.

“That style is a different format. We want to find ways to put the opposition under pressure. That doesn’t always mean hitting fours and sixes, it means can we push back when the opposition is on top or can we really take the initiative in different ways and that’s what we want to live by as a team…”

The venue has always been a happy hunting ground for Buttler, where he amassed 746 runs in 23 IPL innings between 2016 and 2023 and more than 160 international runs.

“It’s a fantastic cricket wicket,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed playing here before. I started my IPL journey here with Mumbai Indians... so it’s a place with fond memories.”

