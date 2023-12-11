HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ICC Under-19 World Cup: India to open campaign against Bangladesh on January 20

The fixture had to be renewed after the tournament was shifted from Sri Lanka to South Africa after the ICC suspended the island nation

December 11, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Dubai

PTI
Indian players celebrate after defeating England in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in Antigua on February 5, 2022.

Indian players celebrate after defeating England in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in Antigua on February 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India will start their campaign in the Under-19 World Cup with a match against Bangladesh on January 20 in Bloemfontein, South Africa as per ICC's revised schedule, which was released on December 11.

The fixture had to be renewed after the tournament was shifted from Sri Lanka to South Africa after the ICC suspended the island nation for political interference in cricketing administration.

India have been placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, Ireland and the USA.

After their match against Bangladesh, India will face Ireland on January 25 at Bloemfontein and in their last league match on January 28, they will be up against the USA at the same venue.

The tournament will open with a double header on January 19 as Ireland will face-off against the USA at Bloemfontein while West Indies and South Africa will meet each other at the JB Marks Oval at Potchefstroom.

India’s schedule:

January 20: India vs Bangladesh.

January 25: India vs Ireland

January 28: India vs USA

Other groupings:

Group B: England, South Africa, West Indies, Scotland.

Group C: Australia, Sri Lanka, Namibia, Zimbabwe.

Group D: Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand, Nepal.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup / World Cup

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.