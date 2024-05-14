GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2024: Injured Taskin Ahmed receives surprise call-up to Bangladesh squad

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is the senior-most player in the squad, having featured in every event since its inception in 2007

Published - May 14, 2024 03:06 pm IST - Dhaka

PTI
Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed received surprise call-up to his team’s campaign at the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2024.

Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed received surprise call-up to his team’s campaign at the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Despite nursing a side strain, pacer Taskin Ahmed was on May 14 included in Bangladesh's squad for the T20 World Cup to be held in the Americas next month.

Ahmed, who has also been named the vice-captain, picked up the injury ahead of the fifth T20I against Zimbabwe last week.

But before that the 29-year-old had a great outing in the series, bagging eight wickets in four games at an impressive economy rate of 4.56.

The Tigers will be led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, as all the familiar and experienced players have been included in the squad of 15. Opener Litton Das too has been named in the squad despite his poor recent form.

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is the senior-most player in the squad, having featured in every event since its inception in 2007.

Bangladesh will start their campaign against Sri Lanka on June 7 in Dallas, Texas. They have been clubbed in Group D, which also has South Africa, Netherlands and Nepal.

It will be their ninth straight appearance in the tournament, qualifying this time based on the T20I Team Rankings criteria set by the International Cricket Council.

Bangladesh squad:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed (vc), Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan.

Travelling reserves: Hasan Mahmud, Afif Hossain.

Related Topics

Twenty20 World Cup / World Cup / ICC

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.