ICC T20 World Cup 2021 | Sri Lanka hammers Namibia by seven wickets

Sri Lanka had an easy outing as spinners Theekshana, Hasaranga bundled Namibia for 96

Spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga set up a seven-wicket win for Sri Lanka against debutant Namibia in the Twenty20 World Cup on Monday.

Theekshana returned figures of three for 25 and Hasaranga took two wickets to help dismiss Namibia for 96.

Useful stand

Namibia hurt Sri Lanka with three wickets in the chase but Avishka Fernando (30) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (42) put on an unbeaten stand of 74 to steer the team home in 13.3 overs.

The left-handed Rajapaksa, who survived a dropped catch on 18, smashed four fours and two sixes in his 27-ball blitz.

But bowlers remained key to victory with pacer Lahiru Kumara also chipping in with two wickets to bowl out Namibia in 19.3 overs after Sri Lanka chose to field.

Craig Williams, with his 29, skipper Gerhard Erasmus, 20, and J.J. Smit, unbeaten on 12, were the only three batsmen to manage double figures.

The scores:

Namibia 96 in 19.3 overs (Craig Williams 29, Gerhard Erasmus 20, Maheesh Theekshana 3/25) vs Sri Lanka 100/3 in 13.3 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 42 n.o., Avishka Fernando 30 n.o.). Toss: Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka won by seven wickets with 39 balls to spare.