Ian Bell says he will retire after 2020 domestic season

Stylish England batsman Ian Bell on Saturday announced he will retire from all forms of cricket at the end of the 2020 domestic season. The five-time Ashes winner has spent his entire career with Warwickshire.

Bell has scored 7727 runs, including 22 hundreds, at an average of 42.69 in 118 Test matches while in the ODIs, he has 5,416 runs in 161 matches.

“It’s with enormous sadness, but with equal pride, that I am announcing my retirement from professional cricket,” Bell said in a statement.

“While my hunger and enthusiasm for the sport that I love remain as strong as ever, my body simply can’t keep up with the demands of the game,” Bell added.