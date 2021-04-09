How IPL jerseys have changed over the years

Since 2008, the Indian Premier League has had 13 franchises. Fans love to collect jerseys as memorabilia and wear them when their favourite teams are in town. Several teams have evolved their team kits across the seasons, with new kit manufacturers bringing in fresh ideas. Some franchises would have revamped their kits hoping it would bring luck needed to secure that elusive title. Some teams were satisfied with minor modifications, some found it necessary to rebrand themselves frequently through their kits.

Which one of these is your favourite?