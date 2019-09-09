HCA elections on September 27

V.S. Sampath, Chief Electoral Officer of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), announced on Monday that the elections will be held on September 27.

Polls will be held for the posts of president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer, besides the councillor.

The list of eligible full members of the HCA to participate in the elections i.e. entitled to vote and field the candidates for the elections is being made available on the HCA website www.hycricket.org.

If there is any change in the authorised representatives, the members are requested to send two passport size photographs (attested by the president’secretary of the club) on their club letter-head, duly signed by either of the above two mentioned on or before Sept. 16 for issuing of identity cards.

The list of full members included 155 Private Clubs, 51 Institutional Clubs, nine District Cricket Associations and 11 former international players — M.V. Narasimha Rao, N. Shivlal Yadav, Arshad Ayub, Mohammad Azharuddin, S.L. Venkatapathi Raju, V.V.S. Laxman, Noel David and women cricketers S. Rajani Venugopal, P. Diana David, Sandra Braganza and Purnima Rau.

The exact eligibility norms for those who have held the post of an office-bearer or was an Executive Committee member earlier will be made known by Tuesday evening.

The elections were last held in January, 2017.

The election schedule:

Publication of electoral roll as of the last AGM held on 21-7-2019: Sept. 9, 2019.

Last date for receipt of changes in representatives and for final publication of electoral roll: Sept. 16.

Issue and receipt of nominations at HCA registered office (Uppal Stadium): Sept. 17 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

Scrutiny of nominations: Sept. 21 (11 a.m.).

Withdrawal of nominations if any, and final publication of valid nominations: Sept. 23 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Date of election, if required: Sept. 27 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

Counting and declaration of results: After polling is completed.