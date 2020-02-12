Harbhajan backs Shubman over Prithvi

Shubman Gill’s stellar show in the recently-concluded India-A series is an indicator that he is ready for Test debut, feels senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Shubman had scores of 83 and 204 not out batting in middle-order in the first ‘A’ Test and then scored a hundred opening in the second game, showing his versatility at different slots.

Prithvi Shaw, back in the Test squad after 16 months, is also a contender in the playing XI with his equally dazzling repertoire of strokes.

Chance

“Shubman should get his chance since he has been part of the team (as reserve opener) for quite a while without playing any Test match,” Harbhajan, who has been Gill’s State team skipper in white-ball cricket, told PTI.

Their journeys have been intertwined since the U-19 days but in next 10 days, Prithvi and Shubman will provide skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri with a lot to ponder while fighting to be Mayank Agarwal’s opening partner in first Test against New Zealand, starting on February 21.