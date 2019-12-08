Cricket

Graeme Smith set to be CSA director of cricket

Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith is all set to become Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) director of cricket, according to CSA president Chris Nenzani.

Smith will have just a couple of weeks to put a selection panel and coaching staff in place before the first of a four-Test series against England gets underway in Centurion on December 26.

