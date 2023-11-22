HamberMenu
Gautam Gambhir back in Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

The 42-year-old former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who worked as a mentor with Lucknow Super Giants, said, “I am not an emotional person. But this is different. This is back to where it all started.”

November 22, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - KOLKATA

Y. B. Sarangi
File picture of Gautam Gambhir.

File picture of Gautam Gambhir. | Photo Credit: ANI

Gautam Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two title victories, will return to the side as its mentor, KKR announced on Wednesday.

Gambhir, who played for the team from 2011 to 2017 during which the side won the title in 2012 and 2014, competed in the playoffs in 2011, 2016 and 2017 and reached the Champions League T20 final in 2014, will work with KKR’s head coach Chandrakant Pandit.

The 42-year-old former India opener, who worked as a mentor with Lucknow Super Giants, said, “I am not an emotional person. But this is different. This is back to where it all started.”

Welcoming Gambhir back to KKR, team’s part-owner Shah Rukh Khan said, “Gautam has always been part of the family and this is our captain coming back home in a different avatar as a mentor. He was sorely missed and now we all look forward to Chandu Sir and Gautam instilling the never-say-die spirit and sportsmanship they stand for.”

