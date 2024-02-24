GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Karnataka cricketer Hoysala dies due to cardiac arrest after match

Hoysala collapsed on the field while attending the post-match huddle

February 24, 2024 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST - Bengaluru

PTI

Former Karnataka junior cricketer K. Hoysala passed away on February 23 after suffering a cardiac arrest following a match against Tamil Nadu in the South Zone IA & AD tournament in Bengaluru at the RSI grounds.

He was 34.

Hoysala, who represented Karnataka in the age-group tournaments, collapsed on the field while attending the post-match huddle.

He was administered CPR on the spot and was then rushed to the nearby Bowring Hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

Hoysala had also donned the jersey of Shivamogga Lions in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL), later rebranded as KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy, for a couple of seasons.

