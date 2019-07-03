Live: 2019 Cricket World Cup | England vs New Zealand scorecard

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bat first at Chester-le-Street against New Zealand, a virtual quarter-final.

England named an unchanged side. But New Zealand were without key fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, due to a hamstring niggle, and Ish Sodhi. Tim Southee and Matt Henry were included.

(If you are viewing this on The Hindu app, click this link to open the scorecard in your browser)

Preview

Wednesday’s crucial World Cup fixture between England and New Zealand is virtually a quarterfinal clash. The two come into the game following contrasting results. While England defeated India in its last fixture, New Zealand suffered back-to-back losses to Pakistan and Australia.

After a bright start, England found itself in a fix as it lost to Sri Lanka and Australia. But the win against India has again boosted the host’s confidence. Both still have a mathematical chance of making it to the last-four even if they lose on Wednesday.

On paper, the host looks a sorted unit, bolstered by the return of Jason Roy.

Against a tough New Zealand side, England needs to play with intensity. While the focus will be on the openers, the middle-order needs to be steady at a time when it matters the most.

For New Zealand, it will be important to fix the opening woes. So far, the seasoned Martin Guptill has looked off-colour, adding pressure on captain Kane Williamson and the middle-order.

As far as the bowling units are concerned, both teams look well-balanced.

While it could be partially cloudy, there is no prediction of rain on match day.