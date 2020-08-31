England squads for series against Australia

The England squads for the three T20Is and three ODIs against Australia were announced on Monday.
The squads:
T20Is: Eoin Morgan (Capt.), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood; Reserves: Liam Livingstone, and Saqib Mahmood.
ODIs: Morgan (Capt.), Moeen, Archer, Bairstow, Banton, Billings, Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Rashid, Joe Root, Woakes, and Wood; Reserves: Denly and Mahmood.
The schedule (all times IST):
T20Is (all at Southampton): Sept. 4, 10.30 p.m.; Sept. 6, 6.45 p.m.; Sept. 8, 10.30 p.m.
ODIs (all at Manchester): Sept. 11, 5.30 p.m.; Sept. 13, 5.30 p.m.; Sept. 16, 5.30 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.