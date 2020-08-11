Emirates Cricket Board gets BCCI nod to host IPL

IPL to be hosted in the UAE from September 19 to November 10

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday said it has received the official clearance from the BCCI to host the IPL in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

“We feel extremely privileged to host what could be considered the pinnacle event of our favourite sport,” said the ECB chairman Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan.

“The magnitude of being in a position to bring the IPL to the vast cricket-loving global community, during current events which have greatly impacted our daily lives, is one we take with extreme importance,” he added in his statement.

“This is undoubtedly the highest-profile cricket show to be held in the UAE and our team will continue to support all facets (of the tournament) and work toward delivering a successful event for the enjoyment of all sports fans; here in the UAE, in India and across the world,” said Al Nahayan.

The IPL will be held at Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.