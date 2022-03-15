  • Sri Lanka was reduced to 105 for four, losing three batters for just eight runs.
  • Dimuth Karunaratne and Niroshan Dickwella put on 55 runs for the fifth wicket to ensure that the last day of the tour wouldn’t go like every other day of the series for the Sri Lanka.
  • India rise to fourth in the ICC World Test Championship with 12 points from the series.