Delhi hopes to cash in on ‘Kapp impact’

Ours is such a well-balanced side and credit has to go to the people who have put together this team, says South African star

March 25, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST - MUMBAI

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Leaving her mark: Marzianne Kapp has played key roles in making Oval Invincibles and Perth Scorchers champions, and Delhi Capitals will be hoping she does the same here. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Leaving her mark: Marzianne Kapp has played key roles in making Oval Invincibles and Perth Scorchers champions, and Delhi Capitals will be hoping she does the same here. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Marizanne Kapp has made a huge impact at the WPL. But, that was almost inevitable.

She was Player-of-the-Match in The Hundred finals in England, in 2021 and 2022; so also in the WBBL 2021-22 final. She thus played key roles in making Oval Invincibles and Perth Scorchers champions. Delhi Capitals must be hoping Kapp does her special thing once again in a league final.

Key contributor

The South African has to her credit 3,545 runs and 223 wickets in international white-ball cricket, has been one of the main reasons for Capitals’ direct entry to Sunday’s title-clash.

She has the WPL’s best bowling figures — her five for 15 was an exceptional spell against Gujarat Giants — and in her six innings, she went past 30 four times. She has done all that while going through emotional turmoil. Her South African teammate and life partner Dane van Niekerk — she was signed up by RCB — recently announced her retirement from international cricket.

“RCB has been so good to her and everyone would have loved to see her on the park, but just being here and finding her feet again was helpful for her,” said Kapp in an exclusive interview with The Hindu.

“We both made our international debut in 2009 and here we are. Even though she is only 29, she has been playing for 14 years. She hopefully will continue to play in these leagues.”

Enjoying herself

Kapp is enjoying her time at the WPL.

Kapp has to her credit 3,545 runs and 223 wickets in international white-ball cricket. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Kapp has to her credit 3,545 runs and 223 wickets in international white-ball cricket. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

“I started a bit slow (with my bowling) and wasn’t too happy, but I got better. Now we are in the final, I can’t be happier. After coming from South Africa, I took a while to adjust to the wickets here. My spell against Gujarat was probably my best in T20 cricket.”

She is glad to be part of Capitals. “Ours is such a well-balanced side and credit has to go to the people who have put together this team after a lot of research,” she said. “The major thing for us is that a lot of players are contributing.”

