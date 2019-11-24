Day-night Test a step in the right direction, says Virat Kohli

The concept of day-night Test has been well received by the Indian team and captain Virat Kohli wished that there were more such matches to bolster the future of Test cricket in India.

Kohli appreciated the way the BCCI “aggressively marketed” the first such match on Indian soil which saw a total turnout of over 1,50,000 spectators in the three days that the match lasted.

“The pink-ball Test is the beginning and I am sure it is going to happen more often and the buzz will be created again in different parts of the country,” said Kohli, who became the first Indian batsman to score a pink-ball century.

Views in sync

Acknowledgeing the “vision” of the new BCCI president and the former India captain Sourav Ganguly, Kohli said he has taken a step in the right direction. “Dada [Ganguly] has been open and welcoming about all the points that I expressed. I found that his vision is also in sync in the way he is trying for the betterment of Test cricket,” said the India captain.

“I think we are walking in the right direction. And under his [Ganguly’s] leadership we will see lot more positive changes which will be cricket-specific and priority will be given to Test cricket,” Kohli added.

To question on marketing strategy for Tests, Kohli said, “It is very crucial to market Test cricket like we do for T20 or One-Day cricket. It is matter of understanding both for the management and the broadcasters that if you create excitement only around T20 cricket then you are creating a template in the psyche of a fan,” he said.

Strategic changes

Kohli also said he felt that the teams needed to make some strategic changes to do well in the pink-ball format. “The afternoon session was relatively easier and when I spoke to Sachin Paaji [Tendulkar] on the evening of the first day, he had an interesting point to make, saying one needs to take the second session as the first session of a regular Test. It is the time when the ball starts to swing and seam,” he said.

“A set batsman will be experiencing different thing as it starts to become dark. Luckily I went in when the lights were on and I was spared of the transition. This suggests that you need to change your strategic planning when you are playing the new format,” Kohli said.

‘Want to take lessons, not disappointment’

After ending the series with two innings defeats against India, Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque admitted his team suffered an allround failure, but added that the “struggle” should inspire a learning process rather than a feeling of dejection.

“As a team we have not been able to play well, be it batting or bowling. We have to learn from this as it will help us in the coming years. Struggle makes one perfect. It is about learning rather than feeling disappointed,” Mominul said after the match.

Lot to improve

“There are a lot of areas to improve. If we improve we can give a good account of ourselves next year. We have around 10 Tests lined up in 2020,” he added.

Mominul, who was asked to lead the Bangladesh Test side after Shakib Al Hasan was handed a two-year ban, said the dearth of Test-playing experience was also hurting his side. “You are aware that we don’t play Tests frequently. This experience in India will be definitely helpful and hopefully we will put up a much-improved show next year,” he said.

Mominul said the absence of two senior players — Shakib and Tamim Iqbal — was felt by the side, but it also presented an opportunity for others in the team to step up their game. “Everyone missed them but it was also a big opportunity for us and we could not make it count,” he said.