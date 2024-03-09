GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mumbai and Vidarbha vie for the ultimate glory in battle of equals

With little to choose between the sides, it might well boil down as to which team handles pressure better, presence of international stars adds spice to the summit clash

March 09, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

Amol Karhadkar
Sweating it out: Shardul at a practice session at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sweating it out: Shardul at a practice session at the Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

There is so much similarity and so many differences in what would be the last match — the Ranji Trophy final — of yet another gruelling senior domestic cricket season.

They belong to the same state. They speak the same language. But that’s where the similarities end, especially in cricket parlance, for Mumbai and Vidarbha.

The differences are stark, as stark as the one between Mumbai and any other domestic side. Mumbai has won the glittering trophy a whopping 41 times and will be featuring in its 48th final of the 89 editions.

Vidarbha, on the other hand, will compete in its third Ranji final, starting at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

In no way does history make it a David vs Goliath contest. The recent record makes Vidarbha a more successful outfit. Ever since Mumbai’s 41th crown in 2015-16, Vidarbha have won both its championships.

Fired up: Shreyas will be keen to get a big score

Fired up: Shreyas will be keen to get a big score | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

As a result, Akshay Wadkar’s boys will be ready to take on Ajinkya Rahane’s on-song army. Even in terms of strengths, there is little to choose from between both the teams.

Vidarbha’s pace trio of veteran Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur and Aditya Thakare can be as potent as Mumbai’s Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande and Mohit Avasthi. The unit that fires up front on an expected lively track at the Wankhede will definitely lend an upper hand to its side.

Even in the spin department, Vidarbha’s Akshay Wakhare and Aditya Sarwate have a combined tally of 535 wickets, with the latter being the all-rounder. They can definitely match Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani’s exploits in both the departments.

It will thus be down to the side that bats better and soaks the big-match pressure that could well decide the fate of the Ranji final.

If Mumbai has Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer’s charisma, Musheer Khan’s ability to grind and an out-of-form Rahane’s desperation to get back among runs, Vidarbha has professional Karun Nair and Dhruv Shorey’s grit, Atharva Taide’s flair and Wadkar’s consistency.

If Vidarbha can soak in the big-match pressure, especially of playing the Ranji final against Mumbai in Mumbai, it will be a real stretch for Rahane and Co. to regain the trophy after eight years.

Head-to-head
In 2013-14, Mumbai: Mumbai won by 338 runs
In 2018-19, Nagpur: Vidarbha won by an innings in 145 runs

