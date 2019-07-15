Cricket records broken during the 2019 ICC World Cup final

England won the World Cup for the first time as they beat New Zealand in a Super Over after a nerve-shredding final ended in a tie at Lord's.

After Eoin Morgan's side finished on 241 all out in pursuit of New Zealand's 241-8, the final came down to a six-ball shootout for each team. England prevailed as it had more boundaries (26) than what New Zealand (17) scored through the pulsating contest.

This was a World Cup to remember. Here are some of the records created and broken in this edition.

The video incorrectly mentions that Jos Buttler scored against England. It should be for England. The error is regretted.