GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

C.K. Nayudu Trophy final | Parantap and Kruthik put Karnataka on top against Uttar Pradesh

March 10, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - BENGALURU

Sports Bureau
Crucial: Parantap and Kruthik’s unbroken partnership took the home side from 194 for five to 325 at the end of day’s play.

Crucial: Parantap and Kruthik’s unbroken partnership took the home side from 194 for five to 325 at the end of day’s play. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Karnataka made a strong start to its Col. C.K. Nayudu (U-23) Trophy final against Uttar Pradesh, raking up 325 runs for the loss of five wickets on day one at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday.

Middle-order bat Yashovardhan Parantap (84 batting, 111b, 12x4) was the star as he combined for an unbroken 131-run stand for the sixth wicket with Kruthik Krishna (58 batting, 103b, 5x4) after the home side was reduced to 194 for five.

Earlier, after choosing to bat, openers MacNeil H. Noronha (68, 135b, 5x4, 2x6) and Prakar Chaturvedi (33, 69b, 4x4) put on 68 runs before Noronha and K.V. Aneesh (43, 76b, 3x4) added 73.

But a middle-order collapse saw Karnataka lose three wickets for 21 runs, including that of captain R. Smaran, pegging the host back. Parantap and Kruthik, however, ensured that their side would begin day two on top.

The scores: Karnataka 325 for five in 90 overs (MacNeil H. Noronha 68, Prakar Chaturvedi 33, K.V. Aneesh 43, Yashovardhan Parantap 84 batting, Kruthik Krishna 58 batting) vs. Uttar Pradesh.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.