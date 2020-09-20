Cricket

IPL 2020 | Buttler to miss Royals’ opener against CSK

Jos Buttler.

Jos Buttler.  

Jos Buttler will miss Rajasthan Royals’ opening game against CSK on Tuesday as he is in the middle of his mandatory quarantine period, having arrived here with his family.

“I’m unfortunately going to miss the first match for Rajasthan because I’m going to be doing my quarantine period because I’m here with my family,” he said in an Instagram live.

