Buchi Babu tournament: Spinners Agarwal, Bhutte restrict TNCA President’s XI 

August 28, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Coimbatore

Rayan Rozario
Spinners Jivesh Bhutte (5/69) and Shubham Agarwal (4/59) spun a vicious web as Chhattisgarh shot out TNCA President’s XI for 208 on day two of the all India Buchi Babu invitational cricket tournament at the Sri Ramakrishna Institutions grounds here on Monday.

At stumps, Chhattisgarh reached 107 for three with Anuj Tiwari batting on 58.

Chasing 271 for the first innings lead isn’t an easy task on this tricky track. One requires good use of the feet, patience, focus and creativity, but the host batsmen, barring G. Ajitesh (48, 52b, 8x4), B. Indrajith (43, 62b, 6x4) and S. Mohan Prasath (46, 61b, 5x4), chose to play way too defensively and that cost them dear.

Openers Vimal Khumar and B. Sachin played cautiously at the start. It was understandable given the nature of the wicket. But Butte and the pacers found ways to deceive the duo with their speed, flight and turn.

With two wickets gone and 57 runs on the board, the host desperately wanted a good partnership. Ajitesh, who played the role of an aggressor, and Indrajith did that with a 52-run stand for the third wicket.

Chhattisgarh skipper Amandeep Khare asked Agarwal to bowl. He made merry by picking up three wickets on the trot to leave the host reeling at 116 for five at lunch.

The host lost three more quickly after the break, but a gritty 58-run ninth wicket partnership between Prasath and V.P. Diran saved the blushes for the team.

The scores (day two):

Chhattisgarh 270 & 107/3 in 32 overs (Anuj Tiwari 58 batting) vs TNCA President’s XI 208 in 59.5 overs (G. Ajitesh 48, Jivesh Bhutte 5/69, Shubham Agarwal 4/59).

