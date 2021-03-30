Brathwaite, Cornwall take West Indies to 354

The two add 103 for the eighth wicket; Lakmal scalps four

Kraigg Brathwaite completed a ninth Test century and was eventually last out for 126 on the stroke of lunch as the West Indies totalled 354 in its first innings on the second day of the second and final Test against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Brathwaite’s innings lasted 311 deliveries and had 13 hits to the fence.

Seamer Suranga Lakmal finally broke through for the tourists in morning session when he ended a 103-run eighth-wicket partnership between Brathwaite and Rahkeem Cornwall (73, 92b, 10x4, 1x6). Lakmal finished with four for 94 off 28 overs.

The scores: West Indies 354 (Kraigg Brathwaite 126, Rahkeem Cornwall 73, Kyle Mayers 49; Suranga Lakmal 4/94, Dushmantha Chameera 3/69) vs Sri Lanka, at lunch. Toss: SL.