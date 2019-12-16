Cricket

Ben Stokes named BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year 2019

Cricketer Ben Stokes poses with the trophy after receiving The BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award during a ceremony in Aberdeen, Scotland, Sunday Dec. 15, 2019.

Cricketer Ben Stokes poses with the trophy after receiving The BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award during a ceremony in Aberdeen, Scotland, Sunday Dec. 15, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

The England all-rounder’s World Cup exploits helped him seal the public vote for the award, ahead of six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and world 200-meter champion Dina Asher-Smith

Ben Stokes, who played a key role in England's triumphant World Cup campaign, has been named BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year. He promptly thanked those who had helped him through a 2018 to forget.

Stokes’ performances in the World Cup final, which England won on an unprecedented boundary countback against New Zealand, and the third Ashes Test helped him seal the public vote for the award, ahead of six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton and world 200-meter champion Dina Asher-Smith at Sunday’s ceremony in Aberdeen.

In 2018, Stokes was cleared of affray charges following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September of the previous year.

“Two years ago was a tough time for me in my life. I’ve had so many people help me through that,” the 28-year-old Stokes said as he accepted the award on stage.

The award ceremony got off to a poignant start as former Scotland rugby international Doddie Weir was presented with the Helen Rollason award. The 49-year-old Weir was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2016, and he has spent the time since then working to raise awareness of the condition.

Weir, who won 61 caps for Scotland, said: “It’s quite ironic. Being a Scottish rugby player in the ‘90s, this is the closest I ever got to a trophy!”

