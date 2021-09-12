BCCI offers ECB additional games next year

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not only offered rescheduling the cancelled fifth Test but also offered the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) two additional T20Is during India’s limited overs leg next year in England.

The ECB earlier this week announced India’s limited overs tour to England in 2022, with three ODIs and three T20Is to be played from July 1 to 14. The Hindu understands that while negotiating the cancellation of the Manchester Test due to COVID-19-related reasons, the BCCI has proposed the next year’s tour being expanded into one Test, five T20Is and three ODIs.

According to a BCCI official, citing anonymity, the proposal will not only “help ECB recover some losses” incurred but also “further strengthen” the relationship between both the Boards.

While India do not have any commitment in July 2022, it will be interesting to see how ECB amends its next year’s calendar after announcing a cramped international season earlier this week.