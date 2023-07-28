HamberMenu
BCCI considers rescheduling a few World Cup games

Secretary Shah declines to comment on the reported move to reschedule the much-awaited India-Pakistan match to be played on Oct. 15

July 28, 2023 08:18 am | Updated 08:20 am IST

Rakesh Rao

Precisely a month after the announcement of the World Cup schedule, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) indicated possible change of dates of some of the matches.

The meeting of the World Cup staging associations was chaired by the Board president Roger Binny, attended by secretary Jay Shah, other office-bearers and the representatives of all the host affiliates.

Significantly, Shah declined to comment on the reported move to reschedule the much-awaited India-Pakistan match to be played on Oct. 15.

The speculation over the possible change of date arose after Ahmedabad Police reportedly expressed its inability to provide adequate security during the India-Pakistan match on Oct. 15, the first day of the auspicious Navratri festival.

Considering the scale of the festivities in the State, a large number of security personnel is needed and it would be challenging for the men in uniform to ensure safety of all concerned, along with the big-ticket match.

Shah categorically stated that no change of venue was considered.

“On the request of three full members of the ICC, we discussed the possibility of changing the dates of a few matches to remove the unusual gaps between two matches, involving particular teams.

The picture will be clear in a couple of days, said Shah.

