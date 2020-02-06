Cricket

Bangladesh to meet India in final

Bangladesh stormed into its maiden ICC under-19 World Cup final with a comprehensive six-wicket win over New Zealand here on Thursday, setting up a title clash with record four-time champion India on Sunday.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy rose to the occasion with a 100 off 127 balls, helping Bangladesh overcome the 212-run target in 44.1 overs.

After losing the openers cheaply in the chase, Joy paired up with Towhid Hridoy (40) first before teaming up with Shahadat Hossain (40 not out) to share a 101-run stand for the fourth wicket and fashion a resounding win.

New Zealand had recovered to make 211 for eight after being 74 for four at one stage, courtesy an unbeaten 75 off 83 balls from Beckham Wheeler-Greenall.

The final will be held on Sunday. Like India, Bangladesh, too, is unbeaten in the tournament.

The scores: New Zealand 211/8 in 50 overs (Beckham Wheeler-Greenall 75, Nicholas Lidstone 44) lost to Bangladesh 215/4 in 44.1 overs (Mahmudul Hasan Joy 100, Shahadat Hossain 40 n.o.).

