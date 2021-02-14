Bangladesh concedes big lead but hits back

Cornwall gets his second five-for; milestones for Liton, Mehidy.

Bangladesh's spinners shared the early wickets to stop West Indies taking complete control of the second and final Test on Saturday.

West Indies was 41 for three in its second innings at stumps on day three for a lead of 154 runs. Nkrumah Bonner (8) and nightwatchman Jomel Warrican (2) were at the crease.

Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall earlier helped West Indies take a 113-run first innings lead, claiming five for 74 as Bangladesh was bowled out for 296 in reply to West Indies' 409. It was Cornwall's second five-for in Tests.

Fast bowlers Shannon Gabriel (3/70) and Alzarri Joseph (2/60) also made an impact.

Liton Das was the top-scorer for Bangladesh with 71 while Mehidy Hasan, fresh from his first century in the first Test, hit 57. Mushfiqur Rahim contributed 54.

The scores: West Indies 409 & 41/3 vs Bangladesh 296 in 96.5 overs (Tamim Iqbal 44, Mushfiqur Rahim 54, Liton Das 71, Mehidy Hasan 57, Shannon Gabriel 3/70, Rahkeem Cornwall 5/74).