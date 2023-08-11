HamberMenu
Bangladesh appoints Shakib Al Hasan as ODI captain for both Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup

Bangladesh will also face New Zealand in a white ball series in late September before travelling to India

August 11, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - Dhaka

PTI
Bangladesh, on August 11, appointed Shakib Al Hasan as captain for both Asia Cup and World Cup due to the injury to Tamim Iqbal. File

Bangladesh, on August 11, appointed Shakib Al Hasan as captain for both Asia Cup and World Cup due to the injury to Tamim Iqbal. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Bangladesh on August 11 appointed veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as their ODI captain for both the Asia Cup and the 2023 World Cup .

Apart from the two marquee events, Bangladesh will also face New Zealand in a white ball series in late September before travelling to India for the World Cup beginning October 5.

"We have appointed Shakib as the captain for the Asia Cup and World Cup. The World Cup and Asia Cup squads will be announced August 12. The selectors will pick a squad of 17 members," said Nazmul Hassan, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president.

Shakib has taken over from Tamim Iqbal, who was ruled out of the Asia Cup with a back injury.

Now, Shakib has become the Bangladesh captain in all three formats of the game. He has been the team’s Test and T20I skipper since early last year.

Shakib’s last assignment as ODI captain of Bangladesh was against Ireland at Malahide on May 12, 2017, and the match ended without a result.

In all, Shakib has led Bangladesh in 52 ODIs, 19 Tests and 39 T20Is, and his tenure at the helm, which started in 2009, has been marked with infrequent stints.

