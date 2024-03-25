GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BAN vs SL first Test | Kasun Rajitha’s five-wicket haul helps Sri Lanka to a 328-run win over Bangladesh

Bangladesh was set an improbable 511-run victory target after Sri Lanka rode on centuries in each innings from Kamindu Mendis and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva.

March 25, 2024 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - Sylhet (Bangladesh)

AP
Sri Lanka’s Kasun Rajitha celebrates after dismissing a wicket during the fourth day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet on March 25, 2024.

Sri Lanka’s Kasun Rajitha celebrates after dismissing a wicket during the fourth day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet on March 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Kasun Rajitha claimed 5-56 as Sri Lanka bowled Bangladesh out for 182 in its second innings on March 25 to clinch a 328-run victory in the first Test.

Rajitha, who returned 3-56 in the first innings, finished with career-best match figures of 8-112 in a Test match.

Mominul Haque played a lonely defiant innings for the hosts, stranded on 87 from 148 deliveries when the final wicket fell in the middle session on Day 4. His innings contained 12 boundaries and a six.

Bangladesh was set an improbable 511-run victory target after Sri Lanka rode on centuries in each innings from Kamindu Mendis and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva.

Sri Lanka made early inroads in Monday's morning session when Rajitha trapped Taijul Islam lbw for six in the second over after Bangladesh had resumed at 47 for five.

Mominul and Mehidy Hasan combined for a 66-run seventh-wicket stand, but Rajitha struck again to break up the partnership. Mehidy scored 33 from 50 deliveries before he played an expansive drive and got a thick outside edge.

Mominul also had a 47-run partnership with Shoriful Islam (12) for the eighth wicket, which only reduced the margin of the defeat.

Rajitha broke the partnership when he took a return catch to dismiss Shoriful. With his next delivery, he had Khaled Ahmed caught by Kusal Mendis for a duck to complete the second five-wicket haul in his test career.

Kumara, who returned figures of 2-39, ended Bangladesh's innings by dismissing Nahid Rana for a duck.

Vishwa Fernando couldn't add to his three-wicket haul from Day 3 and finished with figures of 3-36 from 15 overs.

After recovering from an early batting collapse at the start of the match, Sri Lanka posted 280 in the first innings with de Silva and Mendis each scoring 102.

After dismissing Bangladesh for 188, de Silva (108) and Kamindu (164) again hit centuries as Sri Lanka reached 418 in its second innings to set up victory. (AP) AYG

Related Topics

Test cricket / ICC Test Championship

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.