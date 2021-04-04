Australia women break ODI record

Surpass Ponting’s 2003 side for consecutive wins

The Australian women’s cricket team won its 22nd consecutive match and surpassed Ricky Ponting’s 2003 side to set a new ODI record in a six-wicket victory against New Zealand on Sunday.

The tourists were rarely troubled with player of the match Megan Schutt taking four wickets to restrict New Zealand to 212 all out after Australia captain Meg Lanning elected to bowl first in the opening game of a three-match series.

Alyssa Healy (65), Ellyse Perry (56 not out) and Ashleigh Gardner (53 not out) helped chase down the target with 69 balls to spare.

“It’s a great achievement from this group over a long period of time,” Lanning said after the match.

“Those wins have come over three years, which I think just shows how consistent we’ve been at this format.” The Southern Stars have not lost an ODI since October 2017.